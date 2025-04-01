Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Jones Trading

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jones Trading from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Tuesday.

Opus Genetics Trading Down 2.8 %

IRD opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28. Opus Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.93). Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 324.45%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

