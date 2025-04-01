Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 60,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Orbsat Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

