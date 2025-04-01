Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,265,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $148.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

