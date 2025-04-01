Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 114 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.22.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $338.00 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.