Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,689,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $608.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

