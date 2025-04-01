Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,531,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,047,000 after buying an additional 1,194,983 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

