Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 18,850 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 224,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 83,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

