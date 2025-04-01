Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 5,594 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

