Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,345,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %

HubSpot stock opened at $570.58 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,340.52, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $702.68 and a 200 day moving average of $660.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.