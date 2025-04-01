Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,730,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,054,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 949.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 384,323 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWXT opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

