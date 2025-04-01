Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 4,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $130.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.40 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

