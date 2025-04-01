OV Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OV Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $932.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $973.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $871.15. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

