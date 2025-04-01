OV Management LLC Increases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

OV Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up about 1.0% of OV Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $525.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

