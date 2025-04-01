OV Management LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OV Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.6% of OV Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.