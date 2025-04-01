OV Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OV Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $366.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.13 and its 200 day moving average is $398.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

