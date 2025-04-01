Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.