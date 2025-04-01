Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,908. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $68,039.52.

On Friday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 390 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $40,743.30.

On Wednesday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 507 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total value of $54,928.38.

On Sunday, January 26th, T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $40,065.86.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $112,939.50.

On Wednesday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $91,463.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.21.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,886,000 after buying an additional 53,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 210,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

