Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Has $9.78 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 22.6% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

