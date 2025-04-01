Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,532. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

