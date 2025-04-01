Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,532. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
