PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $66.10. 2,388,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,192,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

