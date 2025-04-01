PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

PDSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 484,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.68. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

