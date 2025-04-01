Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Petershill Partners Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON PHLL opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.02) on Tuesday. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.40 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.50 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.73.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
