Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Petershill Partners Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON PHLL opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.02) on Tuesday. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.40 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.50 ($3.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.73.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Petershill Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.