Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given New GBX 245 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($3.17) in a report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PETS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 328 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PETS traded up GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 217.02 ($2.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 326 ($4.21). The firm has a market cap of £989.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Garret Turley purchased 21,349 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($64,543.49). Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

