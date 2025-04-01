PFC Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFC Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 163,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $234.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

