PFC Capital Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PFC Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Nucor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.12. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

