Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.43.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

