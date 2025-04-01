Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 387 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.