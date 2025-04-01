Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $68,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEHP. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DEHP stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

