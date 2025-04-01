Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

