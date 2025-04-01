Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,020,000. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,968,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 248,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 201,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 298,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 165,159 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

