Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 471 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 121.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $10,092,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.