Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $27.43 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,948 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $27,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $451,458,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $3,227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

