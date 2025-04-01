Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $28.44 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $28,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,148,000 after buying an additional 782,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,480,000 after buying an additional 296,951 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.76. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

