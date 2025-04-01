Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,793,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 5,043,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37,933.0 days.
Pirelli & C. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.
About Pirelli & C.
