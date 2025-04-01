Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,793,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 5,043,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37,933.0 days.

Pirelli & C. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

About Pirelli & C.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. It offers car tires under the P ZERO, Cinturato, Scorpion, Sottozero, Pirelli Ice, and Carrier brand names; motorcycle tires under the DIABLO Superbike, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC, DIABLO ROSSO IV, DIABLO Rain, ANGEL GT, DIABLO ROSSO II, DIABLO Wet, SCORPION MX, SCORPION Pro F.I.M., SCORPION XC, DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP, PHANTOM SPORTSCOMP, DIABLO Rosso IV Corsa, DIABLO Rosso III, ANGEL GT II, NIGHT DRAGON, MT 66 ROUTE, SCORPION Trail II, MT 60 RS, MT 60, SCORPION MT 90 A/T, SCORPION Rally STR, SPORT DEMON, MT 21 Rallycross, MT 43 PRO TRIAL, DIABLO ROSSO Scooter, and ANGEL Scooter brands; motorsport tires under the P ZERO TROFEO R, SOTTOZERO, P7 Corsa, K, KM, RK, rain, and Slick brands; bike tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, and Scorpion brand names; and truck and bus tires.

