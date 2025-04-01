Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Update

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluri stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Pluri worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,222. Pluri has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Pluri ( NASDAQ:PLUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 3,551.49% and a negative return on equity of 2,778.13%.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

