Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 199,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,997. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 million, a PE ratio of 178.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,165.25. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after buying an additional 46,439 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

