Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 199,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of PSTL stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,997. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 million, a PE ratio of 178.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.90%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after buying an additional 46,439 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
