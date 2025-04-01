Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 4,345 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $366.95 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.94. The company has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

