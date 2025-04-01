Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 55,177 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,179,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,179 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

