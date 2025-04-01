Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 86,520 shares.The stock last traded at $56.43 and had previously closed at $56.78.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.