Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 836 Shares

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 836 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,450. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.68. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts forecast that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

