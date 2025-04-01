Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$241.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.8 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.250-5.370 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,895.80. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $984,621. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

