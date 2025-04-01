ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Announces Earnings Results

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, Zacks reports.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,651. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.