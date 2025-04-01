ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 73,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

