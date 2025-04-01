Promising Defense Stocks Worth Watching – April 1st

Boeing, Citigroup, and General Electric are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that produce products and services geared toward military and national security needs, such as advanced weaponry, aerospace technology, and communication systems. These stocks are often considered stable investments during geopolitical uncertainties, as increased government defense spending typically supports their revenue growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,207. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.28. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 4,066,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740,420. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.16. 1,267,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,758. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.87 and its 200-day moving average is $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $219.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

