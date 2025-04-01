Promising Penny Stocks To Research – March 29th

Wolfspeed, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Plug Power, TeraWulf, BigBear.ai, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Hertz Global are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares—typically trading for less than $5 per share—and are often issued by smaller, less-established companies. They tend to be highly speculative and volatile, trading on over-the-counter markets with lower liquidity and less regulatory scrutiny than stocks listed on major exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,094,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,751,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $332.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,600,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $140.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,921,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,680,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 31,466,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,703,273. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. 25,177,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,295,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $867.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

SNSE traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 145,672,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.16. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Hertz Global (HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,831,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,739. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.44.

