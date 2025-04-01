ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Announces Dividend of $0.90

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9041 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 226.3% increase from ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Price Performance
IQQQ stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,947. The company has a market cap of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $45.21.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile
