ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $20.44. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 1,418,586 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOLD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

