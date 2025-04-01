Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTIX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. Protagenic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.87.
About Protagenic Therapeutics
