Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. Protagenic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.87.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

