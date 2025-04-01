Q1 Earnings Estimate for Snail Issued By Noble Financial

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Snail in a research note issued on Monday, March 31st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Snail alerts:

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Snail had a return on equity of 136.34% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

Snail Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SNAL opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Snail has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Snail at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.