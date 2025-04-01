Quadrise (LON:QED) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Quadrise Trading Up 12.7 %

LON:QED traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.85 ($0.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,339,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,109,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.50. The stock has a market cap of £94.94 million, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.83. Quadrise has a 12-month low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.10).

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

